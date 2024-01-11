England based Shiva temple vandalised by man allegedly reciting Quran verses

In the United Kingdom's Wembley, last week, a Hindu temple became the scene of a potential hate crime, as a man reportedly reciting Quran verses tried to throw a sacred idol and smashed a lamp (diya).

What happened?

On Saturday (Jan 6th), a black man entered a Shiva temple, the Eelapatheeswarar Alayam Temple in Wembley, England. The man who was wearing a hoodie and a face mask, despite pleas from devotees and temple volunteers, refused to remove his shoes upon entering the sacred space.

As per Rajasingham Jayadevan, the founder and general secretary of the temple, a volunteer restrained the man.

He also said that the man was initially stopped by volunteers who had asked him to remove his boots and pull down the hoodie. The accused left the temple, only to barge back in. Going to the side of the temple where deities are, he grabbed a Goddess Laxmi Deity, with the intent to throw and smash it.

Jayadevan revealed that the sacred idol escaped harm as volunteers managed to catch the figure after the man threw it.

He then went to "Navagraha (nine deities) stand and there were brass diyas (lamp) there. He smashed one of the Navagraha structures and tried to shake one of the Navgrahas," he added, as quoted by Times Of India.

"During this time, he was reciting Quranic verses," claimed Jayadevan.

Man detained

Once the man was detained by volunteers, the Metropolitan Police were called. The man even tried to assault an officer. In a statement, the police said "Shortly after 1.30 pm on January 6, police were called to a man who had entered a Hindu temple in Wembley. It was reported that the 22-year-old man was causing a significant disturbance inside the temple. Officers attended, and the man was detained. He was taken to hospital as a precaution due to his elevated heart rate and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken into police custody."

However, the man was not booked for vandalism, as "no one present wished to substantiate any related criminal allegation."