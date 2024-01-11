Indian parliamentary breach accused undergo narco test in Gujarat

India's Parliament security breach saga has taken another turn with two of the six accused behind the major security lapse undergoing narco-analysis and brain mapping tests. On the orders of the court, a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell has taken accused Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat to Ahmedabad, Gujarat where the test will be conducted.

Narco test

The narco test is being conducted in India's most important forensic laboratory, the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar. On Thursday (Jan 11), as per news agency ANI, tests of accused Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D were underway. The whole process is expected to be completed by Friday (Jan 12).

Furthermore, all five will have to take polygraph tests. The sixth accused, Neelam Azad, refused to give her consent for the test.

As per the report, narco-analysis and brain mapping tests on Sagar and Manoranjan were ordered by the court to conclude the real mastermind behind the Parliament infiltration.

Delhi Police reportedly suspects that Manoranjan D was the mastermind behind the parliament security breach.

Quoting sources, ANI reports that during interrogation, one of the accused Lalit Jha accused Manoranjan and said that he was constantly trying for funding and that Manoranjan's final goal was to create a big organisation.

Lalit also said that he had no idea Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, UAPA, would be imposed on all of them after the incident.

"We thought that we would soon become public figures and would give a message to the society by coming out on bail. We, then, would further spread our propaganda through huge funding," he said.

The Parliament attack

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, on Wednesday (Dec 13th), two men - Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D - entered the Lok Sabha. They jumped into the chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. There, they released coloured smoke and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two other individuals — Neelam and Amold Shinde — were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest. The four were promptly arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.