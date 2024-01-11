Zuckerberg's venture of raising 'world-class' beef cattle by feeding nuts, beer receives flak from netizens

The latest business venture of social media tycoon Mark Zuckerberg – which involves raising “world-class” beef cattle by feeding them beer and nuts in his luxurious Hawaiian hideaway – was derided by the netizens as out of touch and environmentally hazardous.



On Wednesday (Jan 10), the Meta CEO shared a picture of himself eating a steak, which was medium rare, with no sides, and was made using beef from his Ko’olau ranch, which is a 1,400-acre compound located on Kauai, the oldest island of Hawaii.



Taking to Instagram, Zuckerberg wrote, “Started raising cattle at [the] Ko’olau ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world.”



The post updated the world with how the sixth richest man in the world is farming wagyu and Angus cattle which yield some of the most expensive meat in the world.



“Each cow eats 5,000-10,000lbs of food each year, so that’s a lot of acres of macadamia trees. My daughters help plant the mac trees and take care of our different animals. We’re still early in the journey and it’s fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious,” said Zuckerberg, whose wealth stands at $129 billion currently, as per Bloomberg.