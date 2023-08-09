US: Massachusetts declares state of emergency as migrants aggravate housing crisis

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared a state emergency after she found her state overwhelmed with a massive influx of migrants.

The move was taken on Tuesday (August 8) amid mounting pressure from conservative groups and the aggravating house crisis.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D) just declared a state of emergency over illegal immigration into her state.

Massachusetts is a sanctuary state.



Associated Press (AP) reported that the state shelters were stressed as 5,600 migrant families or 20,000 people, have arrived in Massachusetts. This is 80 per cent higher than just 3,100 families a year ago.

The migrants include children, pregnant women as well as infants. Healey informed that around 50 migrant families have arrived in the state shelters in the past 48 hours alone, further stretching the state’s shelter infrastructure.

“It's exponentially more than our state has ever served in our emergency assistance program,” Gov. Maura Healey was quoted as saying by AP.

It must be noted that Massachusetts is legally bound to provide shelter to the immigrants, under its so-called right-to-shelter policy.

Gov. Healey calls on federal govt for help

The governor has now appealed for financial help from the federal government. She has also vowed to make efforts towards faster work authorisations so that immigrant families can quickly find jobs and become independent of state shelters.

“Our new arrivals are most eager to work. The last thing they want is to be dependent,” the governor wrote in a letter to the US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

She has also called on local non-governmental organisations to step up efforts to assist those seeking shelter.

State launches migrant relief fund

Additionally, a new initiative has been introduced by the state to establish a migrant relief fund aimed at raising funds to provide assistance to migrants.

The contributions collected will be allocated to cover a wide spectrum of necessities and services for migrants. These include provisions such as food, clothing, diapers, and transportation, as well as essential services like health screenings, translation assistance, legal guidance, and English language classes.

Conservative groups in attacking mode

Paul Diego Craney, representing the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a conservative group, called on Gov. Healey and state legislators to revoke the state's right-to-shelter policy.

“Perhaps it is time for the governor to take a trip to the southern border to see firsthand the open southern border crisis,” he said in a statement.

Geoff Beckwith, the executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, highlighted that over 80 cities and towns within the state have already experienced the impact of incoming migrants and have shown support for the emergency declaration.

