Firefighters set pallets on fire during Independence Day celebrations in Massachusetts

Firefighters in the US set pallets on fire as part of July 4th Independence Day celebrations in Rockport, Massachusetts. Let us have a look at the dramatic pictures of the firefighter's bonfire night.

Firefighters' bonfire

As Americans celebrated Independence Day, firefighters in Rockport set pallets on fire to mark the occasion. This picture shows firefighters setting pallets on fire.

Revelers click pictures

Hundreds of people attended the firefighters' bonfire night on Tuesday, July 4. Revelers clicked pictures as they watched the pallets being engulfed by flames in Massachusetts.

Ready to intervene with hoses

While revelers enjoyed the sight, firefighters in Massachusetts were constantly monitoring the blaze. They were ready to intervene with their hoses if necessary to prevent the fire from spreading during the firefighters' bonfire on Independence Day, July 4.



Keep the fire under control

After setting the pallets on fire to mark the occasion, firemen prepared to blast the surrounding area with water to keep the fire under control during the firefighters' bonfire on Independence Day.



Top day for fire of all types in Massachusetts

Ahead of the celebrations, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services tweeted, Happy #IndependenceDay! Historically, July 4th is one of the top days for fires of all types in Mass, and July 5th is one of the top days for #EMS calls. Leave #Fireworks to the pros & don't operate cars or boats if you're drinking. Make it a safe and happy holiday for everyone!"

