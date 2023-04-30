US: Man kills fraud parking attendant, then continues on his date as if nothing happened

A man in the US, who faced an alleged scam of $40 in parking fees by a fake parking attendant while he came for a date, fatally shot the scammer before he returned for dinner nonchalantly in Houston, Texas.

As per a press release, the accused man has been identified by the government as 29-year-old Erick Aguirre. On Thursday, he appeared before the court to face murder charges over the death of 46-year-old Elliot Nix.

As per a report in CNN, Aguirre continued with his planned dinner date as he told his partner "everything is fine", after he allegedly shot dead Nix in the car parking near Rodeo Goat restaurant in Houston.

The Houston Police Department stated that on April 11, Aguirre and his date arrived at the parking during the evening and parked their car near the burger spot.

They were told by the fraud parking attendant that the parking would cost $20 each. Aguirre then paid the man $40. However, he was later informed by the restaurant staff that Nix did not work for them and was not responsible for the parking lot. ARRESTED: Booking photo of Erick L. Aguirre, 29, now charged with murder in this fatal shooting of a man on April 11.



They were told by the fraud parking attendant that the parking would cost $20 each. Aguirre then paid the man $40. However, he was later informed by the restaurant staff that Nix did not work for them and was not responsible for the parking lot. A witness who saw the initial interaction of Nix with the 29-year-old told the police officials said that he saw the accused getting inside his car, grabbing a gun and running after the victim who was out of his view.

The witness added that he heard the gunshot and then "observed the suspect nonchalantly walking back to his car with the gun in his hand".

According to the report, someone found Nix, who was bleeding, lying in the street and dialled the emergency number. The police stated that Aguirre was shot in the torso of Nix, and later he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

On the other hand, Aguirre later left the scene, kept the gun back in his car and walked back to the place where his date was waiting for him.

WATCH | Gun violence in US: At least 160 shooting incidents in 2023 as mass shootings on rise The couple then entered the restaurant and later the woman, who accompanied the accused on the date, informed the police she had no knowledge of the shooting and did not witness anything herself.

When Aguirre came back to the lady after he killed Nix, he told her "he just scared the guy and everything was fine," said the woman while speaking to the investigators.

Before sitting inside the restaurant, "Erick started to look uncomfortable and suggested they go eat somewhere else," she further said.

Currently, Aguirre is being held on a $200,000 bond. The accused has not entered a plea and continues to remain behind bars from Friday night.