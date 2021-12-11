US man looks to settle argument with a flamethrower, gets booked

In today’s world, the rage has been rising unabatedly. This holds true for a man in Florida, who got enraged during an argument to such a level that he used a flamethrower to put his point across.

Usually, people like to resolve issues through discussion but it does not seem to be the case with 57-year-old Andre Abrams.

Abrams has been accused of firing off a flamethrower to win the argument recently.

On November 30, the Gainesville resident allegedly aimed flamethrower at three teenagers after he got enraged over a dispute about the parking habits of his neighbours, a local report said.

According to the legal documents, Abrams now faces three counts of felony for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intention to kill.

A mother of one of the teenagers, who was involved in the incident, spoke out about the alleged assault.

Gainey said, “When he shot it, it lighted the whole road up. It’s like its daylight outside. He’ll do it in the middle of the night.”

During the incident, no injuries were reported.

Earlier in December, bond for Abrams was set at $15,000.

(With inputs from agencies)