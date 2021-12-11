On Human Rights Day, US imposes sanctions on Myanmar, China, North Korea

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, the United States imposed sanctions on several people related to Myanmar, China, Bangladesh and North Korea on Friday.

To the investment blacklist, the country has made one addition, which is Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group.

The US was also flanked by Canada and the United Kingdom in imposing sanctions related to rights abuses in Myanmar.

In an action to mark Human Rights Day, Washington targetted entities of military in Myanmar and others.

Under President Joe Biden's administration, Washington also imposed the first fresh sanctions on North Korea.

In a statement, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, said, "Our actions today, particularly those in partnership with the United Kingdom and Canada, send a message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression."

The US move was also denounced by China's embassy in Washington as "serious interference in China's internal affairs" and a "severe violation of basic norms governing international relations."

Liu Pengyu, spokesman, embassy said it would do "grave harm to China-US relations" and urged Washington to revoke the decision.

