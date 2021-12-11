Ukraine-Russia tensions: Biden talks to Germany's Scholz as Kyiv leader looks for talks with Moscow

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been rising unabated. It seems to be the right time to deescalate before the situation leads to war.

Along with congratulating new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his appointment, US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke about various issues, including efforts needed to check military buildup by Russia near Ukraine, the White House said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that the opportunities of talks with Russia may come up as diplomatic efforts have been undertaken by the US to de-escalate tensions.

In a Twitter post, Biden, said, "Today, I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to congratulate him on his appointment."

The White House said, “Biden reaffirmed his support for robust US-German relations and desire to further strengthen transatlantic cooperation."

The two leaders also discussed issues including "continued efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, counter the threat of climate change and address Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine," it said.

Creating fears of a possible invasion, Moscow has increased the number of troops near Ukraine's border.

Zelenskyy, in an interview aired by Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 on Friday, said that ‘thanks to the US’, one more platform for talks with Russia may surface, along with the Normandy format, which involves France and Germany.

“I see the support for this path from both our European partners and the US," Zelenskyy said.

