US man hated his five-year-old daughter so much that he killed her, friend testifies

Adam Montgomery, a man in the United States has been accused of killing his five-year-old daughter. A friend testified on Tuesday (Feb 20) that he hated the girl "right to his core" because she reminded him of her mother Kayla Montgomery.

Rebecca Maines, who is in prison for a parole violation, testified that Adam told her in the summer of 2021 that he had been attempting to see his daughter, identified as Harmony Montgomery.

The attempts were made in 2019 when he dropped her off to be with her mother because he claimed she was having bathroom accidents "on purpose".

Notably, Adam Montgomery had been granted legal custody of the girl months before her disappearance, but Maines testified that he told her Harmony's mother would not let him visit her.

The trial was underway more than four years after Harmony was last seen alive in 2019, but now the prosecution has rested their case.

Adam was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence in 2022. Kayla told police that her husband struck the Harmony several times after she had a bathroom accident.

As per reports, Adam allegedly murdered the girl on December 7, 2019, but she was not reported missing until nearly two years later. Harmony's body has not been located.

The little girl's remains were stashed under a ceiling vent at the shelter where her family resided after she died. Adam reportedly snuck the remains into his workplace freezer and disposed of them in March 2020.

In 2022, Adam pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. He claimed in court last year in an unrelated case that he did not kill his daughter and loved her unconditionally.