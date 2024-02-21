Has anaconda been dethroned as largest snake? Check deets

Anaconda has been immortalised by films, books etc. So whenever someone utters the words 'largest snake', our minds goes back to the scary image of the giant serpent slithering its way through the Amazons, striking terror and whatnot in people. It is therefore hard to imagine any other snake dethroning the anaconda when it comes to the title of the largest snake in the world. And if you thought that all this build-up was to report that anaconda is no longer the largest snake, well tough luck.

Take note. A larger, previously undocumented snake has indeed been found. So there is truly a new snake on the throne. But it's a different species of....anaconda. But this is interesting nonetheless. Read on.

The green anaconda is the largest slithering terror in the world. It's found in tropical climes of South America. Till now three other species of anaconda have been found. However, a team of scientists has stumbled upon some facts that led them to state that green anaconda itself is genetically two species. The new species that'll take the throne for the largest and heaviest snake in the world can grow up to 7.5 metres and can weigh almost 500 kgs. The new species has been named northern green anaconda (Eunectes akayima)

The study has been published in scientific journal Diversity just last week.

As reported by The Independent, the scientists managed to capture (we know why but knowing 'how' would be interesting!) and study a few northern green anacondas in the Ecuadorian Amazon with the help of indigenous Waorani people.

Even after help from the indigenous people who knew the jungles and waters intimately, scientists have written that the anacondas were "lurking in the shallows, lying in wait for prey" as the humans paddled canoes in the waters.

Watch | India’s AI revolution in the spotlight × “The size of these magnificent creatures was incredible – one female anaconda we encountered measured an astounding 6.3 metres long,” said study co-author Dr Bryan Fry from the University of Queensland in a statement.

“There are anecdotal reports from the Waorani people of other anacondas in the area measuring more than 7.5 metres long and weighing around 500 kilograms,” Dr Fry said.

What do the findings indicate?

The findings may help in monitoring of anacondas and habitats in the Amazon. Anacondas are apex predators in their habitat. The presence of anacondas indicates that the habitat is in good health with plenty of prey and clean water available. Decreasing numbers of apex predators suggests that a particular habitat is in distress.

“So knowing which anaconda species exist, and monitoring their numbers, is crucial,” the researchers say, as quoted in a report in The Conversation.