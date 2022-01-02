US man enters 7-Eleven for chocolate milk, exits with $1 million platinum jackpot

In an astonishing development, a US man, who went to a local 7-Eleven to buy chocolate milk for his children, exited the store with a $1,000,000 platinum jackpot.

The lucky man in Virginia turned out to be a top prize winner.

Dennis Willoughby, who resides in North Chesterfield, had visited a local 7-Eleven to shop for chocolate milk for his children. At that time, he also decided to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket, said Virginia Lottery officials on Wednesday.

The ticket seems to have changed the fate of Willoughby. He is the second player to win the top prize in this game.

According to the lottery officials, the odds of winning in it are 1 in 1,632,000. There seems to be one more top-prize winning ticket somewhere waiting to be scratched by a lucky guy.

The man was offered the choice of taking either the full $1 million prize in annual payments spread over 30 years or get a one-time cash payment of $640,205 before deduction of taxes. Willoughby chose the latter.

Now, he can buy lots of chocolate milk all his life.

