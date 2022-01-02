US removes Mali, Ethiopia, Guinea from duty-free trade programme over violations

In a measure taken in response to alleged human rights violations and recent coups, the United States on Saturday cut off Mali, Ethiopia and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade programme.

In November, US President Joe Biden had threatened this action by saying that Ethiopia would be removed from the duty-free trading regime provided under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The president had made the announcement over alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region, while Mali and Guinea were targeted due to the recent coups in these countries.

In a statement, the US Trade Representative’s office, said, "The United States today terminated Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the AGOA trade preference programme due to actions taken by each of their governments in violation of the AGOA Statute."

The USTR statement said, "The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali, and by the gross violations of internationally recognised human rights being perpetrated by the Government of Ethiopia and other parties amid the widening conflict in northern Ethiopia."

Ethiopia's textile industry, which supplies global fashion brands, will be one of the worst sufferers of this suspension.

