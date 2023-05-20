US: Man calls housekeeper to clean up 'real mess' after killing his grandmother

A deadly sight was encountered by a housekeeper on Wednesday afternoon in Naples, Florida, said authorities adding that the woman helped them in getting a suspect behind bars.



As per a police report submitted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 pm, the maid received a call from one of her clients Anthony Michael Corrado who asked her to come to his grandparents’ house and clean up a “real mess”. When the housemaid reached the house in the suburb of Golden Gate Estates, she observed that Corrado, aged 34, was “covered in blood”.



When the woman went into the bedroom, she heard “heaving breathing” and stumbled upon a large, blue tarp on the floor. She realised that “something was moving” underneath.

When she unwrapped the tarp, she found Corrado's grandmother with her head inside a plastic bag, as per the police report. She tried to remove the bag from her head, but Corrado stopped her saying “she would get blood everywhere”.



Then, Corrado asked the house help to help her in getting rid of his grandmother’s dead body before his grandfather, who had gone to the grocery store, reaches home. He also asked her to disable the security cameras.



However, the housekeeper insisted on dialling 911, however, Corrado who already had a long rap sheet, asked her not to call the police because he didn’t want to get imprisoned again, said the arrest affidavit.



The housekeeper, who was “frightened”, told Corrado that she need to get cleaning supplies from her car and left the house to get help from someone.



The woman flagged the situation to a Collier County deputy, who was sitting in his patrol vehicle a short distance from the house.



Then, the deputies reached the house and found Corrado, who was still in blood-spattered clothes, standing in the driveway near a car with its trunk open.

WATCH | US: Young people dying in US at alarming rates, death rates high-ever since pandemic The 82-year-old grandmother was found dead in the bedroom after suffering injuries from blunt head trauma.



The grandfather, aged 74, who had just returned to the house from the store, was “still alive and wrapped in a blanket,” said the report. Another victim, who was injured and had suffered blunt head trauma, was lifted by a helicopter and taken to the trauma unit of Gulf Coast Medical Centre in Fort Myers.



The search was carried out by the deputies inside the house where they observed blood splattered on the walls and floors and also recovered a “heavy hammer” on the kitchen countertop, which was smeared with blood.



The police arrested Corrado and booked into the Collier County jail. He was charged with second-degree murder as well as aggravated battery on a person above the age of 65 years. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.