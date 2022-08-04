US: Man arrested on suspicion that he started wildfire while trying to burn spider with lighter

In the United States, a Utah man has been arrested on suspicion that he started a wildfire when he was trying to burn a spider with his lighter, local police have informed. If suspicion comes true, then the man is to be blamed for the wildfire that led to summer heat, subsequently relatively dry conditions.

On Monday, the Springville Fire started at about 5 pm (local time). Reports revealed tha the fire consumed 60 acres of federal land east of Springville, part of metropolitan Provo. On Tuesday, the state fire officials announced that it was 90 per cent was contained.

The 26-year-old man, identified as Cory Allan Martin, was arrested, Utah County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. He has been taken into custody on suspicion of starring the fire, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.

As quoted by United States-based media outlets, officials said that the firefighters encountered the man on a mountain slope. Reports claimed that Cory apparently told them he started the blaze.

According to a sheriff's affidavit filed to support the arrest: "Cory stated he found a spider on the mountain and was attempting to burn the spider with a lighter."

"When he attempted to burn the spider, the surrounding brush ignited and the fire began spreading very rapidly," the document added.

