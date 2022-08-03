Volcano erupts again near Iceland's capital, again

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Wednesday (August 3) that a volcano has erupted on a mountain near Iceland's capital Reykjavik. Media reports stated that it is close to the country’s main airport. Live images on local media showed lava spewing out of a fissure.

The eruption took place approximately 40 kilometres from Reykjavik, where an eruption had taken place last year also. The Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted for six months in March-September 2021. The site attracted tourists and experts to the scene.

IMO wrote on Twitter, "Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. The exact location has yet to be confirmed." IMO also noted that the size of the fissure is estimated to be about 300 meters. Further, it said the eruption started in the Meradalir valley, less than one kilometre from the scene of last year's eruption.

Sentinel-1 interferogram spanning 20 July to 1 August 2022 showing new dike intrusion on Reykjanes Peninsula and deformation associated with the M5.47 earthquake on 31 July 2022. pic.twitter.com/bZX5WXnEN8 — Icelandic Meteorological Office - IMO (@Vedurstofan) August 2, 2022 ×

Notably, the Reykjanes Peninsula is a volcanic and seismic hot spot located southwest of Reykjavik. However, the latest eruption came after a period of intense seismic activity.

It is reported that since Saturday, about 10,000 earthquakes were, including two with a magnitude of at least 5.0.

The IMO said it was "possible that pollution can be detected due to the gas release" but so far there was no ash plume. In most cases, volcanic eruption leads to harmful gages, especially sulphur dioxide. Once they enter the atmosphere, such gases may pose a danger to health. They can even be fatal.

Icelandic foreign ministry said on Twitter: "Risk to populated areas and critical infrastructure is considered very low and there have been no disruptions to flights."

