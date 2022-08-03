A foreign arms depot in Ukraine's Lviv region has been destroyed, says Russia

The Russian defence ministry on Wednesday said that a depot of foreign arms near the city of Lviv, Ukraine has been destroyed in a missile strike. The depot in western Ukraine housed weapons supplied by Poland. However, it isn’t clear what type of weapons were being carried in the depot.

"Air-launched high-precision long-range missiles near the city of Radekhiv in Lviv region destroyed a storage base with foreign-made weapons and ammunition delivered to the Kyiv regime from Poland," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Radekhiv is situated approximately 60 kilometres northeast of the regional capital Lviv.



The statement further said that strikes have also destroyed four warehouses in the southern region of Mykolaiv and the eastern region of Donetsk. It added that the warehouses contained rockets, artillery weapons and ammunition.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 this year and has led to massive loss of life, a refugee crisis unseen since World War II and major food shortages.



As part of a deal between Russia and Ukraine, a cargo ship carrying the first delivery of grain from Ukraine since the Kremlin's invasion, successfully departed from Odesa on Monday. The Razoni will further move towards Lebanon via Turkish waters.

The Turkish defence ministry has said that inspections of the ship, which is carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn, have been completed. It will now travel through the narrow Bosphorus strait.



Lebanon, that imports over 80 per cent of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, has been in a deep crisis ever since the Russia-Ukraine war began.

