Hypersonics & missile strikes: Russia's assault on Ukraine in numbers

Updated: May 11, 2022, 08:24 PM(IST)

Russia's mammoth missile attack on Ukraine

According to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Russian troops have fired 2154 missiles and flown 2770 times over the sky. In fact, the Ukraine president said as Europe celebrated its V-E day on May 8 and Russia marked its own celebration on May 9, Russia targeted 25 missiles at the Odessa region with most landing in civilian areas.

According to Pentagon officials, Russia may have fired “between 10 and 12” hypersonic missiles since the Ukraine invasion began on February 24.

Russia pounded Odessa with hypersonic missiles on May 9 as the country was celebrating Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II.

(Photograph:AFP)