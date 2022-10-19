US lawmakers urge Biden to recognise 'war crimes' committed by Pakistan during 1971 Bangladesh liberation

Lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives have proposed a resolution urging President Joe Biden to recognise the atrocities committed by Pakistan forces during the 1971 liberation of Bangladesh as genocide and war crimes.

The eight-page resolution is titled 'Recognising the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971' and urges that the "active role" played by the Pakistan army and its functioning ancillary units in mass rape and genocide be recognised.

"We must not let the years erase the memory of the millions who were massacred. Recognising the genocide strengthens the historical record, educates our fellow Americans, and lets would-be perpetrators know such crimes will not be tolerated or forgotten," Representative Steve Chabot, a Republican Party member, said in a tweet.

Chabot along with Indian origin Ro Khanna, a democrat floated the said resolution.

"Proud to join Rep Steve Chabot in introducing the first resolution commemorating the 1971 Bengali Genocide in which millions of ethnic Bengalis and Hindus were killed or displaced in one of the most forgotten genocides of our time," said Khanna on Twitter.

ANI reports that in the 1970 general elections Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Awami League President) won an absolute democratic majority mandate, however, the establishment in West Pakistan (present-day Pakistan) was against him being the supreme leader.

So, they formulated a "conspiracy to crush the Bengali unity and to ensure that their hopes and liberation were forgotten forever," reports ANI.

A military crackdown codenamed Operation Searchlight was launched. In the resulting chaos, reportedly thousands of men, women and children were "mercilessly murdered and ravaged" in east Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) at the hands of the army.

The resolution urges "global benchmark institutions like the British Houses of Parliament, United Nations Geneva and European Union parliament Brussels to take cognisance and act accordingly".

