Former Democratic party leader Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Adolf Hitler

Former Democratic party leader Tulsi Gabbard drew parallels between US President Joe Biden and German authoritarian Adolf Hitler during a campaign trail for the November mid-term elections in Manchester.

Speaking at a Bolduc town hall event on Sunday, the former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate reportedly said that she is “pretty sure” both Biden and Hitler share a “mindset” for justifying authoritarian behaviour, The Daily Beast reported citing audio clip of the event.

“I'm pretty sure they all believe they’re doing what’s best,” Gabbard said.

“Even Hitler thought he was doing what was best for Germany, right? For the German race. In his own mind, he found a way to justify the means to meet his end. So when we have people with that mindset, well, you know we’ve got to do whatever it takes because, as President Biden said in that speech in Philadelphia, that those who supported Trump, those who didn't vote for him are extremists and a threat to our democracy.”

Gabbard was referring to Biden’s Philadelphia speech from September when he spoke of anti-democratic extremism among “Donald Trump and the Republicans.”

In that speech, Biden said that when people voted for Trump "they weren't voting for attacking the Capitol. They weren't voting for overruling the election. They were voting for a philosophy he put forward."

The 41-year-old Indian-origin former lawmaker quit the Democratic Party a few days ago, calling it an “elitist cabal of warmongers”.

In the 30-minute video, she lambasted Biden, saying, “President Biden campaigned on a message of unity, healing the partisan divide bringing the country together. He just gave a big speech saying supporters of President (Donald) Trump are the most extremist group in our country and a threat to our democracy. That’s half the country,” she said.

She had also said that Biden’s foreign policy was at fault as it allowed Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

