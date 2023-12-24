LIVE TV
US lawmakers, State Dept condemn vandalism of Swaminarayan temple in California

California, USAEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Dec 24, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
main img

The walls of the Swaminarayan Temple in California were painted with pro-Khalistan slogans. Photograph:(Agencies)

The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in Newark, California was vandalised with anti-India graffiti and the police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.

Several US lawmakers have condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in California that took place this week.

The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in Newark, California was vandalised with anti-India graffiti and the police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.

Taking to X, Rep Barbara Lee expressed her anger at the incident.

“I unequivocally condemn this attack on Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. Hatred in all forms cannot be tolerated. Those responsible must be held accountable,” she wrote on the social media platform.

Rep. Eric Swalwell also condemned the attack on his X account. “There is no room for hate and we must extinguish it wherever it presents,” he wrote.

Similarly, other leaders like Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Shri Thanedar also expressed their condemnation of the “disgraceful act”.

“I denounce such attacks of intolerance and call for a thorough investigation into this heinous crime,” wrote Shri Thanedar.

Earlier, the US State Department also condemned the vandalism in a social media post.

"We condemn the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. We welcome efforts by the Newark Police Department to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post.

According to officers responding to the incident, it was a “targeted act”.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco strongly condemned the defacing of the temple.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti," the consulate posted on X.

Watch: US: California Hindu temple defaced with Pro-Khalistani slogans

"This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," the Consulate said.

According to images available on social media, the word “Khalistan” was sprayed on a signpost in the temple, along with other objectionable graffiti.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

