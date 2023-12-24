US lawmakers, State Dept condemn vandalism of Swaminarayan temple in California

Several US lawmakers have condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in California that took place this week.

The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in Newark, California was vandalised with anti-India graffiti and the police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.

Taking to X, Rep Barbara Lee expressed her anger at the incident.

“I unequivocally condemn this attack on Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. Hatred in all forms cannot be tolerated. Those responsible must be held accountable,” she wrote on the social media platform.

I unequivocally condemn this attack on Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. Hatred in all forms cannot be tolerated.



Those responsible must be held accountable. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) December 23, 2023 ×

Rep. Eric Swalwell also condemned the attack on his X account. “There is no room for hate and we must extinguish it wherever it presents,” he wrote.

Join our State Department in condemning this attack on Bay Area Hindus. There is no room for hate and we must extinguish it wherever it presents. https://t.co/WPTRT8RbQP — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 23, 2023 ×

Similarly, other leaders like Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Shri Thanedar also expressed their condemnation of the “disgraceful act”.