US lawmakers, State Dept condemn vandalism of Swaminarayan temple in California
The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in Newark, California was vandalised with anti-India graffiti and the police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.
Several US lawmakers have condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in California that took place this week.
Taking to X, Rep Barbara Lee expressed her anger at the incident.
“I unequivocally condemn this attack on Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. Hatred in all forms cannot be tolerated. Those responsible must be held accountable,” she wrote on the social media platform.
I unequivocally condemn this attack on Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. Hatred in all forms cannot be tolerated.— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) December 23, 2023
Those responsible must be held accountable.
Rep. Eric Swalwell also condemned the attack on his X account. “There is no room for hate and we must extinguish it wherever it presents,” he wrote.
Join our State Department in condemning this attack on Bay Area Hindus. There is no room for hate and we must extinguish it wherever it presents. https://t.co/WPTRT8RbQP— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 23, 2023
Similarly, other leaders like Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Shri Thanedar also expressed their condemnation of the “disgraceful act”.
“I denounce such attacks of intolerance and call for a thorough investigation into this heinous crime,” wrote Shri Thanedar.
Congressman Shri Thanedar's Statement— Shri Thanedar (@ShriThanedar) December 23, 2023
As the founder of the Congressional Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain Caucus, I express my profound condemnation of the disgraceful act of vandalism committed against the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California. This desecration, marked… pic.twitter.com/qt3CQ8iSf3
I strongly condemn the defacing of the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California which is in my district. Freedom to worship is at the heart of American democracy. Those who committed this act of vandalism must be held accountable.— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 23, 2023
The defacing of the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, CA is despicable, and I strongly condemn it. I’m glad the community is rallying to the support of the mandir. We must stand united against bigotry in all its ugly forms. Those who did this vandalism must be held accountable.— Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) December 24, 2023
Earlier, the US State Department also condemned the vandalism in a social media post.
"We condemn the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. We welcome efforts by the Newark Police Department to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post.
According to officers responding to the incident, it was a “targeted act”.
The Consulate General of India in San Francisco strongly condemned the defacing of the temple.
"We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti," the consulate posted on X.
"This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," the Consulate said.
According to images available on social media, the word “Khalistan” was sprayed on a signpost in the temple, along with other objectionable graffiti.
(With inputs from agencies)