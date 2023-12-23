United States condemns vandalism Swaminarayan Temple in California

The United States on Saturday (Dec 23) condemned the vandalism of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in California further welcoming the Newark Police Department's efforts to make sure that the ones behind the act are held accountable.

The US State Department for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs took to its official X handle and in a post said, "We condemn the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. We welcome efforts by the Newark Police Department to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

This came after suspected pro-Khalistan activists allegedly defaced the Hindu temple in California's Newark, said the local police further adding that the incident was brought to their notice on Friday (Dec 22).

The exterior wall of the temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco condemns defacement

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco condemning the act called for an immediate probe into the matter from the US authorities.

In a post shared on X, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco stated, "We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter."

The Newark Police Service began a probe into the matter.

As per the temple administration, the vandalism took place on Thursday night.

"One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed," news agency ANI quoted Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple administration as saying.

The spokesperson revealed that the temple authorities were extremely shocked to find the anti-Indian graffiti on its wall.

Sharing more details regarding the incident, Jonathan Arguello, a police captain for the city of Newark, said the 'targeted act' was being probed.

"Based on the graffiti, we believe it was a targeted act, and it's going to be investigated with full thoroughness. I can also tell you that as a member of the Newark Police Department and the Newark community, we're deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they're senseless and they have no room. We won't tolerate them here in Newark. So today, I wanted to make sure that you understand how seriously we take these situations and know that we will investigate as thoroughly as possible with utmost care and sensitivity. I can also tell you that officers are currently investigating this via evidence collection," the captain told reporters during a press conference.

The police official said that the authorities were picking up clues leading to the incident and that the footage from CCTV surveillance cameras was also being looked into.

"Our policies that any acts of violence or threats of violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes motivated by hate or bias are considered very serious and given the utmost care. We're handling this investigation as a hate crime at this point, based on our conversations with you and the physical evidence we've seen," he said.