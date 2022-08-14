US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan days after Nancy Pelosi's visit angered China

A congressional delegation from the United States arrived in Taiwan for a visit on Sunday and they will be meeting President Tsai Ing-wen during the two-day trip. This came just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the first high-ranking US official to visit the country in the recent past drawing the ire of China. In the aftermath of the visit, tensions have grown between the two nations and China have been conducting military drills around the border separating the Taiwan Strait.

The delegation, led by Senator Ed Markey, comprises of four other lawmakers and they will be visiting a number of countries in the “Indo-Pacific region”, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said.

"Especially at a time when China is raising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region with military exercises, Markey leading a delegation to visit Taiwan once again demonstrates the United States Congress' firm support for Taiwan," it said in a statement according to Reuters.

The US authorities have said that the main intention behind the visit is to “reaffirm the United States’ support for Taiwan as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, U.S. - China Joint Communiques, and Six Assurances, and will encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait."

The group will meet "with elected leaders and members of the private sector to discuss shared interests including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including investments in semiconductors," Markey's office said according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, China kept conducting military drills with as many as eleven aircrafts crossing the Taiwan border on Sunday, according to an official statement released by the defence ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)