Imran Khan plays Jaishankar’s clip at rally, lauds India for resisting US pressure on Russian oil

There have been several occasions where Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has praised India for its strong independent foreign policy. He often expressed admiration of the Indian establishment for buying Russian oil in large quantities and defying sanctions imposed by the US following the invasion of Ukraine.

He has often used India’s strong policy to drive home the point that Pakistan’s ruling coalition government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is meek in pursuing its own interests.

On Saturday, Khan went a step further to express his appreciation by playing out a video clip of India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar during his mega Lahore Rally.

He pointed out how India is buying Russian oil despite the western pressure, while Pakistan is struggling to secure its people’s interest.



He then added, “Yeh hoti hai azad haqumat (This is what a strong and independent government looks like).”

“India, which got independence a day after us, is able to take a firm stand and design its foreign policy as per its people’s needs. Then why are they (Shehbaz) towing their (West) line.”

Former Pak PM Imran Khan plays out video clip of India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar during his mega Lahore Rally on Saturday, pointing out his remarks how India is buying Russian oil despite western pressure. Says, 'yeh hoti hai Azad Haqumat' pic.twitter.com/tsSiFLteIv — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 14, 2022 ×

The Indian foreign minister clip Imran Khan was referring to was about an interaction session at the annual Bratislava Forum, organised by the think tank GLOBSEC in the Slovakian capital.

Jaishanakar, who was a keynote speaker, was responding to a question about India’s Russian oil purchases funding the war in Ukraine.

When he was asked by the moderator if India’s oil purchases are helping Russia’s cause in Ukraine, Jaishankar hit back saying, “Look I don't want to sound argumentative. If India buying Russia oil is funding the war... Tell me then, buying Russian gas is not funding the war? It's only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India funding the war and Russia's gas coming to Europe is not funding? Let's be a little even-handed.” he said.

He also spoke of how India’s increasing oil purchases are being played up without giving consideration to the low base of the previous imports.

"Europe is buying oil, Europe is buying gas...new package of sanctions, it is designed in a way that consideration has been given to the welfare of the population, pipeline have carve-outs... if you can be considerate to yourself, you can be considerate to other people. If Europe says, if we have to manage it in a way impact on the economy is not traumatic, that freedom should exist for other people as well,” he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE