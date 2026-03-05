/US Israel Iran war: China speaks to Middle East country leaders, evacuates over 3,000 stranded citizens

Amid growing tensions in West Asia over conflict between Israel and Iran that also includes the United States, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi in a phone conversations with political leaders from the Gulf region urged restraint and diplomatic engagement. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in a post on X said Wang spoke with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and backed UAE's demand for safeguarding its national security. He also said that China supports regional countries in seeking to resolve disputes through diplomatic means.

" Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with the Deputy PM and FM of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The spillover of war is not in the interests of any party, and only the people of the region will suffer. China supports the UAE's legitimate demands for safeguarding its national security and supports regional countries in seeking to resolve disputes through diplomatic means," said Lin.

"China will not give up hope for peace and will continue to play a constructive role," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a separate X post, Wang also had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud over the phone in which he said China appreciates Saudi Arabia's "restraint and its commitment to resolving differences through peaceful means."

"Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The spreading and escalating conflict in the Middle East, affecting Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, is not what China wishes to see. China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint and its commitment to resolving differences through peaceful means," said Lin.

He further said, "China strongly urges all parties to cease military operations, return to dialogue and negotiations at an early date, and prevent further escalation of tensions."

Meanwhile, China's Department of Consular Affairs said it has evacuated over 3000 of its citizens from Iran amid the deteriorating security situation.

"As of March 2, Beijing time, over 3,000 Chinese citizens have been evacuated from Iran. Chinese diplomatic missions in Iran's neighboring countries have sent working groups to receive and assist the evacuated Chinese citizens at border ports," read a post from the ministry's consular affairs office on X.