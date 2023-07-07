US is aiding Kyiv's war effort through CIA's presence in Ukraine: Report

The United States is struggling to know what is going on in the corridors of power in Moscow and Kyiv as the vast intelligence network faces its most significant test in recent history, according to a cover story by Newsweek magazine, titled 'CIA's blind spot about Ukraine war'.

While the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been described as 'successful in discreetly playing its part... in moving mountains of information and material in dealing with a diverse set of other countries', the Newsweek report added that all the experts and officials that the publication spoke with 'did not dispute' that the CIA 'has had to struggle' in its main task of knowing 'what's going on in the minds of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine'.

CIA has boots on ground in Ukraine: Report

A senior intelligence official has been cited as replying to the question of the publication's journalist: "Is the CIA on the ground inside Ukraine?" by saying, "Yes, but it's also not nefarious."

US is not at war with Russia, but there is a catch

Intelligence experts cited by Newsweek say that the war in Ukraine is unique since Ukraine is not a US ally but is still being helped by Washington in its war efforts against Russia. Thereby, the publication added, that much of what Washington does to aid Ukraine is kept secret.