US is aiding Kyiv's war effort through CIA's presence in Ukraine: Report
The CIA, despite an ample presence in Kyiv and Moscow, has been unable to prevent escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine after failing to prevent an attack on the Nord Stream pipeline and a recent drone attack on the Kremlin.
The United States is struggling to know what is going on in the corridors of power in Moscow and Kyiv as the vast intelligence network faces its most significant test in recent history, according to a cover story by Newsweek magazine, titled 'CIA's blind spot about Ukraine war'.
While the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been described as 'successful in discreetly playing its part... in moving mountains of information and material in dealing with a diverse set of other countries', the Newsweek report added that all the experts and officials that the publication spoke with 'did not dispute' that the CIA 'has had to struggle' in its main task of knowing 'what's going on in the minds of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine'.
CIA has boots on ground in Ukraine: Report
A senior intelligence official has been cited as replying to the question of the publication's journalist: "Is the CIA on the ground inside Ukraine?" by saying, "Yes, but it's also not nefarious."
US is not at war with Russia, but there is a catch
Intelligence experts cited by Newsweek say that the war in Ukraine is unique since Ukraine is not a US ally but is still being helped by Washington in its war efforts against Russia. Thereby, the publication added, that much of what Washington does to aid Ukraine is kept secret.
'And much of what is normally in the realm of the US military is being carried out by the Agency [CIA],' the publication added.
"It's a tricky balancing act: the CIA being very active in the war, while not contradicting the Biden administration's central pledge, which is that there are no American boots on the ground," a second senior intelligence official was anonymously quoted as saying by Newsweek.
What is the CIA's blind spot?
The agency has an ample presence in Kyiv and Moscow. Yet it has been unable to prevent an attack on the Nord Stream pipeline and a recent drone attack on the Kremlin.
Also watch | US intelligence CIA was aware months before Nord Stream blasts, says report
These moments of reckoning during the ongoing war have raised questions on CIA's intelligence responsibilities: 'knowing enough of what the Ukrainians are planning to both influence them and to adhere to their secret agreement with Moscow.'
