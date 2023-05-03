Watch | Moment when alleged Ukrainian drone was shot down over Putin's Kremlin residence

Russia said on Wednesday that two Ukrainian drones were destroyed as they hovered over President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin residence. Moscow has threatened Kyiv with "retaliatory actions."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side has denied Russian claims related to drone attack on the Kremlin

The footage of the moment when the drones purportedly hovered over the Kremlin in Moscow has gone viral. It shows an aerial projectile moving towards the Kremlin as it is destroyed by what appears to be a reactionary projectile from an air defence system. × "Tonight, the Kyiv regime attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Two drones were aimed at the Kremlin," the Kremlin press service said in a statement while referring to the purported overnight drone attack on the Russian capital.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade," the Kremlin said, adding that Putin was not in the building at the time of the alleged attack. “Russia reserves the right to respond to an attempted strike on the Kremlin where and when it sees fit,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Press Secretary Nikiforov denied the Russia accusation related to the attack on the Kremlin.

“We have no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin. But, as President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, and not to attack others," said Nikiforov.

As a matter of precaution, Moscow's mayor announced that unauthorised drone flights will be banned over the Russian capital.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in a statement, said that all drone flights will remain prohibited unless the "government authorities" provide a special permit.

The Russian president will now work from his bunker in his residence in Novo-Ogarevo following Tuesday's overnight attack.

He further stated that the ban was meant to prevent unauthorised drone flights which could "obstruct the work of law enforcement".

