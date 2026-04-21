/US, Iran signal return to ceasefire talks, negotiators to arrive in Islamabad: Report

There is a lot of speculation regarding the second round of US-Iran talks to be held in Islamabad, Pakistan. Iran has been reiterating that it has not committed to the talks, while US says the talks will happen and Vice President JD Vance is to leave for Pakistan. Notably, the two-week ceasefire between the two countries is ending on Wednesday (April 22).

However, there are reports of US and Iran saying they will return to Pakistan for ceasefire talks. According to Associated Press that cites regional officials, Pakistan-led mediators received confirmation that the top negotiators will arrive in Islamabad early Wednesday.

“Lots of bombs start going off”

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Amid reports of Iran saying that 'no decision' has been taken to join new talks, Donald Trump on Monday threatened Iran with military consequences, saying “lots of bombs [will] start going off” if no deal is reached before ceasefire ends Wednesday evening. The latest warning was made by Trump in a phone call with a PBS News reporter.

When asked by the reporter what will happen if the ceasefire ends without any conclusion, Trump said "Then lots of bombs start going off."

One being asked whether Iran will be participating in the talks to end the war in Pakistan, Trump replied by saying "I don't know. I mean, they're supposed to be there. We agreed to be there, although they say we didn't. But no, it was set up. And we'll see whether or not it's there. If they're not there, that's fine too."

Trump again reiterated in the interview that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple."