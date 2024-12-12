Los Angeles, United States

A United States-based influencer has sparked a debate on wealth inequality after he posted a video of himself burning several bundles of cash. The video that went viral has sparked outrage among social media users, who criticised his actions.

In the clip shared by Fedor Balvanovich, he can be seen dressed in all-black attire and throwing bundles of money in the fireplace, using it as fuel instead of firewood. More bundles of cash can be seen placed on the table beside him.

The video was posted by Balvanovich over a week ago on Instagram with the caption, “I wish you extra luck.” It has gained over 1.3 million views on Instagram with over 4k comments. Social media users have expressed disbelief and criticised him for his actions in the video where he can be seen flaunting and wasting his money.

Balvanovich, who goes by the username mr.good.luck_, has a massive following of over 13.7 million. Apart from this video, he has shared several other videos of himself displaying his wealth and destroying cash.

In a video pinned on top of his page, he can be seen sitting on the ground with another man in the middle of cash spread across. The video has over 120 million views and 3 million likes.

Netizens express outrage

Although it is not confirmed whether the money seen in his videos is fake or real, many users have expressed their shock and disapproval in the comments section of his recent video.

“What do you want to prove?! I don’t understand anything,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Help the poor instead of burning them in flames.”

Another expressed indignation, “Why does he do that when there are so many children without having to eat.”

