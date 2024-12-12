Hong Kong

A video from Disneyland in Hong Kong has captured the hearts of netizens. The clip showing a moving dustbin that is asking people around to feed it trash inside the theme park has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows people gathered around the bin as it starts to attract attention with its surprising conversational skills. The bin can be seen roaming around and crying hungrily for trash. It then approaches some people around and asks them to feed it some garbage.

The bin can be seen screaming and crying, asking people to throw the trash inside its mouth. It talks in the local language and says, “I want to eat garbage, is there really none? Aaaah! There's none, the garbage is gone.”

The trash bin then approaches a woman and asks her whether she has anything to give it.

“Sister, do you have any garbage?”, it asked. The woman says "yes" and then throws an object, what seems like a tissue, inside it.

The dustbin became joyous and said, “Ah, there it is. Yumyumyum.”

This quirky and creative waste management approach by Hong Kong Disneyland has not only stunned people but is also raising awareness not to litter and throw garbage in dustbins for proper disposal.

This initiative has kept the visitors entertained with the innovative interactive bin and also encouraged people to dispose of waste in the bins.

Social media reacts to viral moving trash can

Social media users expressed their surprise as most found this initiative cute and adorable, while others joked and found it amusing.

“This is the cutest,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “We need this everywhere!!!”

“This trash can’s interaction skills are better than mine," wrote a third.

(With inputs from agencies)