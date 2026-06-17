/US Indo-Pacific Command drops 'Indo', reverts to original US Pacific Command name

The US Department of War has renamed its largest military command, removing the reference to the Indian Ocean and restoring its previous title.

The department announced on Tuesday that the US Indo-Pacific Command will officially return to its original name, US Pacific Command. Officials said the change will not affect the command's operations, responsibilities or geographical area of coverage.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth welcomed the decision and highlighted the return of the command's historic identity.

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"U.S. Pacific Command…is back," he posted on X.

The command was established on January 1, 1947, under then-President Harry S Truman and operated as US Pacific Command for more than seven decades. It remains the oldest and largest unified combatant command in the United States military.

Pentagon says move restores historic identity

In a statement, the Department of War said the decision recognises the command's long-standing history and heritage.

"Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honours the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific," the department said.

The US military stressed that the renaming is largely symbolic and does not involve any changes to troop deployments, military missions or Pentagon activities. The command's area of responsibility remains unchanged, stretching from waters off the western coast of the United States to India's western border.

"USPACOM’s vast area of responsibility—spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India—remains exactly the same. The command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theatre alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged," it added in the statement.

The Indo-Pacific designation was adopted in 2018 when then Defence Secretary Jim Mattis announced the change from Pacific Command to Indo-Pacific Command, a move that reflected India's growing strategic importance in the region.

"Relationships with our Pacific and Indian Ocean allies and partners have proven critical to maintaining regional stability," Mattis said at the time. "In recognition of the increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, today we rename the US Pacific Command to US Indo-Pacific Command."

The command oversees about 375,000 military and civilian personnel across its area of responsibility, which includes India.