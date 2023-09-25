US House to continue ahead with spending cuts amid shutdown risk

The House of Representatives, controlled by Republicans, will be trying to advance steep spending cuts this week which appears to have no chance of becoming a law and can lead to the US government's partial shutdown by next Sunday.



House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tried to avoid that scenario by attempting to finalise a spending agreement with United States President Joe Biden this spring. However, some members of his own party issued threats of deposing him if he fails to extend support to deeper cuts, which are set to get rejected by the Democratic-dominated Senate.



If Congress fails to provide funding for the new fiscal year, which starts on October 1, thousands of federal workers will be furloughed and multiple services, ranging from medical research to financial oversight, will be suspended.



Generally, Congress misses that deadline and approves stopgap spending bills to avoid disruption in services while they finish their official work.

However, McCarthy so far has not been able to gather support for a temporary spending extension in the wake of the refusal of a group of Republicans to go along. The House is being controlled by Republicans by a narrow 221-212 majority.



The stopgap bill has been put on hold by McCarthy and he will instead advance legislation which reflects conservative priorities.

House to take up four spending bills on Tuesday

On Tuesday when the House returns, four spending bills will be taken up by the lawmakers for the fiscal year ahead, which would place new restrictions on abortion access, resume construction of the Mexico-US border wall and undo a Biden administration climate initiative worth $11 billion.



McCarthy said that the lawmakers, who were against the spending bills last week, are now willing to co-operate. "Apparently they're willing to work now. So we could have an opportunity," he said while speaking to the reporters on Monday (September 25).



The Senate is certain to reject those spending bills, and the White House stated that Biden will veto two of them. McCarthy stated that he thinks the efforts will lead to goodwill and he will be allowed to pass a stopgap which would in turn avoid a shutdown.

However, Representative Matt Gaetz, a prominent antagonist of McCarthy, on Sunday said that he will not support a stopgap, even if it leads to a government shutdown.



"If the departments of Labor and Education have to shut down for a few days as we get their appropriations in line, that's certainly not something that is optimal. But I think it's better than continuing on the current path," he stated while speaking to Fox News.

