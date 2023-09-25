US Presidential elections 2024: New poll shows Joe Biden trailing 10 points behind Donald Trump

The Biden vs Trump fight for the 2024 US Presidential elections is heating up, and a new poll shows that former president Donald Trump is in the lead.

A new Washington Post-ABC poll shows that the incumbent US President is trailing 10 percentage points behind his predecessor Trump. However, the poll has faced criticism from experts, who have labelled the decision to release poll results "ridiculous".

Poll results

In its analysis of the poll, The Post wrote: "The … poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump's lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat."

"The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalitions in this survey, suggests it is probably an outlier."

Outlier?

In statistics, an outlier refers to a data point that lies abnormally far away from other values in a dataset.

Leading political pollster Larry Sabato, the director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, as per the Guardian has labelled the Washinton Post-ABC decision to release the poll 'ridiculous'.

Taking to X, Sabato said: "Ignore the Washington Post–ABC poll."

"It’s a ridiculous outlier (Trump up 10 over Biden—laughable). My question: How could you even publish a poll so absurd on its face? Will be a lingering embarrassment for you.," he added.

Ignore the Washington Post - ABC poll. It’s a ridiculous outlier (Trump up 10 over Biden—laughable). My question: How could you even publish a poll so absurd on its face? Will be a lingering embarrassment for you. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) September 24, 2023 ×

The New York Times' chief political analyst Nate Cohn has also criticised the poll.

Referring to a previous Post-ABC poll from May, he said: "It's really really hard to release outlying poll results, so you've got to give credit to ABC/Post here, but I do have a fairly major quibble with ABC/Post here: if you release consecutive 'outlying' poll results -- R+7 in May, R+10 today -- you don't get to dismiss your results."

It's really really hard to release outlying poll results, so you've got to give credit to ABC/Post here, but I do have a fairly major quibble with ABC/Post here: if you release consecutive 'outlying' poll results -- R+7 in May, R+10 today -- you don't get to dismiss your results — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 24, 2023 ×

Despite the criticism the poll results face, as per The Guardian, Trump, even with the many criminal charges he faces, does hold commanding leads in national and key state polls. Biden's overall approval stands at merely 37 per cent, reports the Washington Post. The Post-ABC poll found that 56 per cent of Americans disapprove of the US President.

