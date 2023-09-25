Majority of Americans concerned over Biden’s age and Trump’s lawsuits ahead of 2024 elections: Poll

A majority of American voters ahead of the 2024 presidential elections have expressed concerns over the incumbent United States President Joe Biden’s age while in Former President Donald Trump’s case, it’s the multiple civil and criminal trials he is facing found a new national NBC News poll, on Sunday (September 24).

The poll also suggests that the Democrat incumbent president and Republican frontrunner might already be deadlocked in a hypothetical rematch over a year prior to the actual election.

Biden’s age concerns voters

The NBC News poll conducted between Sept 15 and 19 found a combined 74 per cent of registered voters have major concerns that Biden at the age of 80 does not have the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term.

“I know that he’s 80. I know that 80-year-olds are perfectly capable. I worry more about Biden’s physical health. He seems a little bit feeble and this job does take a toll,” Mary Lyon (53), a Democrat from Arizona told NBC News.

The incumbent president’s job disapproval rating is the highest since he took office with a staggering 56 per cent disapproving of his administration and 41 per cent approval, reported NBC News.

The poll also found that only 37 per cent of registered voters approve of Biden’s handling of the economy while 59 per cent disapprove. At least 53 per cent of voters also disapprove of his foreign policy and 41 per cent approve.

Nearly six in 10 Democratic primary voters said that they want a Democratic candidate to challenge Biden for the party nomination in 2024.

What about Trump?

Trump who is in the midst of facing several indictments but despite being the first sitting or former president to have his mugshot taken and skipping the first Republican debate is in the lead for the GOP presidential contest by more than 40 points.

The NBC News poll found that he is still the top pick among 59 per cent of national Republican primary voters while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gets support from 16 per cent, followed by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley at seven per cent.

The polls also show that Trump’s many legal woes have had little to no effect on his approval as the share of GOP primary voters who believe Trump should continue to be the Republican Party’s leader has increased from 49 per cent in June to 58 per cent now.

However, the NBC News poll also found that 62 per cent have either major concerns (52 per cent) or moderate concerns (10 per cent) about the former president facing multiple criminal and civil trials for alleged wrongdoing which includes his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Biden vs Trump

Notably, Biden’s net favorability rating (39 per cent positive and 49 pet cent negative) is higher than Trump’s (35 per cent positive and 54 per cent negative), according to the NBC News poll.

The poll also found that in the case of a Biden vs Trump hypothetical matchup 58 per cent of Biden voters said their vote is more against Trump than for Biden. However, 57 per cent of Trump voters say their vote is more for Trump than against Biden.





