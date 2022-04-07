US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker, House of Representatives of the United States has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 82-year-old leader does not seem to have any symptoms of the disease, her office said on Thursday.

This comes a day after the Democrat leader from California was standing next to US President Joe Biden at an event at the White House.

The development is the latest in a series of Covid diagnoses for US government officials in Washington.

In a Twitter post, her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said, “After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.”

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” Hammill added.

If Biden dies or is incapacitated, Pelosi will be second in line in the order of presidential succession after Vice President Kamala Harris.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had also tested positive for the COVID-19 on Wednesday.

