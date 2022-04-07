Ketanji Brown Jackson: The first Black woman to be US Supreme Court judge

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to be confirmed to the Supreme Court by the US Senate today.

When she is sworn in this summer, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.

Jackson's confirmation is expected to receive votes from all 50 Senate Democrats, as well as the two independents who are part of their caucus.

At least three Republicans will join them: Utah Senator Mitt Romney, Maine Senator Susan Collins, and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Judge Jackson is a Harvard Law School and Harvard Association graduate.

Her nomination also brought attention to the fact that black women are underrepresented in the legal profession.

Only 4.7 percent of lawyers are African-American, and only 70 Black women have ever served as federal judges, accounting for less than 2% of all federal judges.

About 4.8 percent of individuals enrolled in Harvard's law department, or 84 people, identified as black women as of October, compared to only 33 black women in 1996, when Judge Jackson graduated.

Republican senators grilled her for more than 22 hours over two days about the sentences she has handed down to child pornography offenders during her nine years as a federal judge, her legal advocacy on behalf of terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory, and even her religious beliefs.

When asked if she would recuse herself from a matter involving affirmative action at Harvard University, where she now serves on the Board of Overseers, Jackson indicated she would.

When Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked her about it, she replied, "That's my plan."

US President Biden made a significant campaign pledge to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, and Jackson's confirmation fulfils that commitment.

Jackson, 51, worked as a federal trial court judge for eight years before being confirmed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in June.

Jackson worked as a public defender before becoming a judge.

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Supreme Court justice to represent indigent criminal defendants since Thurgood Marshall.

