Black Lives Matter leaders used $6 million donation to buy luxury mansion in US: Report

According to a report released Monday, Black Lives Matter used donor money to purchase a luxurious Southern California mansion for over $6 million.

According to New York magazine, three social justice figures — Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Melina Abdullah — made a video outside the "secretly bought" property to commemorate the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

After The Post's exclusive investigation in April exposed her acquisition of four high-end US houses for $3.2 million, Cullors said she was weeks away from being in "survival mode."

Despite three of the organization's former leaders reportedly filming a series of videos dining and drinking champagne outside the estate last spring, news of the 2020 purchase was first reported by New York Magazine on Monday, as the organisation allegedly hoped to keep the house's existence a secret.

Because the sumptuous property is covered by an LLC acquisition, it is unclear where it is located.

Watch | Gravitas US Edition: Black Lives Matter Movement: A WION Ground Report

According to New York Magazine, it does, however, have more than a half-dozen bedrooms and bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, a soundstage, a pool and guesthouse, and space for more than 20 automobiles.

The disclosure comes as the foundation is under investigation by the federal government for alleged mismanagement of contributed cash, and it follows considerable condemnation of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who quit in May when it was revealed she had spent millions on a string of expensive residences.

(With inputs from agencies)