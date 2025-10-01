/US hours away from first government shutdown in 6 years as talks collapse; Republicans and Democrats trade blame

The United States on Tuesday (Sep 30) is hours from its first government shutdown in six years, with funding set to expire at midnight after a dramatic collapse of negotiations in Congress. Despite last-ditch talks, the Senate failed to advance a temporary funding bill, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers bracing for furloughs and key services at risk of disruption. President Donald Trump, who earlier predicted, “we’ll probably have a shutdown,” blamed Democrats for the impasse, accusing them of bowing to “far-left maniacs” and warning he would target progressive programs if the stoppage dragged on. Meanwhile, Democrats pointed fingers at Republicans, saying "they are plunging Americans into a shutdown".

Republicans, Democrats trade blame

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, at a press conference after the Senate failed to pass a funding bill, accused Democrats of staging a political showdown. “The Democrat caucus here in town in the Senate has chosen to shut down the government over a clean, nonpartisan funding bill,” Thune said, claiming that this was done to engage in a "showdown" with Trump. "Far-left interest groups and far-left Democratic members wanted a showdown with the president".

Democrats, however, pointed the finger back at the White House. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans had “plunged Americans into a shutdown” by refusing to negotiate over rising healthcare costs, warning that Affordable Care Act enrollees would face soaring premiums next year.

History repeats itself: Trump presidencies and US shutdowns

With Republicans controlling both chambers but lacking the 60 Senate votes needed to pass a funding bill, Democrats are trying to flex rare leverage just eight months into Trump’s second term.