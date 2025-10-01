/US hours away from first government shutdown in 6 years as talks collapse; Republicans and Democrats trade blame

The US is hours from its first government shutdown in six years as Congress fails to pass a funding bill. Trump blames Democrats for bowing to “far-left maniacs,” while Democrats accuse Republicans of plunging America into crisis. All you need to know.
The United States on Tuesday (Sep 30) is hours from its first government shutdown in six years, with funding set to expire at midnight after a dramatic collapse of negotiations in Congress. Despite last-ditch talks, the Senate failed to advance a temporary funding bill, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers bracing for furloughs and key services at risk of disruption. President Donald Trump, who earlier predicted, “we’ll probably have a shutdown,” blamed Democrats for the impasse, accusing them of bowing to “far-left maniacs” and warning he would target progressive programs if the stoppage dragged on. Meanwhile, Democrats pointed fingers at Republicans, saying "they are plunging Americans into a shutdown".
Also read | 'HOW is he posting THIS': Trump boasts of 24kt gold in White House hours after deadly church shooting
Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, at a press conference after the Senate failed to pass a funding bill, accused Democrats of staging a political showdown. “The Democrat caucus here in town in the Senate has chosen to shut down the government over a clean, nonpartisan funding bill,” Thune said, claiming that this was done to engage in a "showdown" with Trump. "Far-left interest groups and far-left Democratic members wanted a showdown with the president".
Democrats, however, pointed the finger back at the White House. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans had “plunged Americans into a shutdown” by refusing to negotiate over rising healthcare costs, warning that Affordable Care Act enrollees would face soaring premiums next year.
Also read | Trump the ‘peacemaker’? 10 takeaways from his Gaza peace plan that has Netanyahu's backing
With Republicans controlling both chambers but lacking the 60 Senate votes needed to pass a funding bill, Democrats are trying to flex rare leverage just eight months into Trump’s second term.
A shutdown would shutter nonessential government operations, delay pay cheques for federal workers, and disrupt social safety net benefits — a scenario deeply unpopular with voters. The longest shutdown on record, as per AFP, was also under Trump — his first term — and lasted 35 days in 2018-19.