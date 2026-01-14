/US growth is exploding, inflation is defeated: Trump calls trade deal with Canada, Mexico ‘irrelevant’

President Donald Trump claimed that the US economic growth is at an all-time high and investment is booming, as he has defeated inflation, adding that his tariff policies have brought hundreds of billions of dollars into the US from foreign countries. The US president is in Michigan to promote his efforts to support manufacturing in the country, while trying to calm worries over the weakening job market.

"Growth is exploding, productivity is soaring, investment is booming, incomes are rising", and that "inflation is defeated," he said during his speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

"One of the biggest reasons for this unbelievable success has been our historic use of tariffs. It was the tariff that made America strong and powerful in past generations," he added.

He further boasted that growth is at an all-time high, and about new highs in the stock market, while blaming the Fed Chair Jerome Powell for keeping the interest rates high. "Today, if you announce great numbers, they raise interest rates to try and kill it, so you can never really have the kind of rally you should have," he said. Trump suggested that he wants someone to lead the Fed, "when the market is doing great, interest rates can go down".

The POTUS declared that the US economy is going to grow rapidly, "we're going to have a lot of great months, a lot of great quarters", and added that he wants the market "to go up."

The trade deal with Canada and Mexico is irrelevant

Donald Trump declared that America does not need the USMCA trilateral deal, which enables business between North America's three biggest economies: the United States, Mexico and Canada. He added that he wants to encourage manufacturing in the US, not Canada.

"There's no real advantage to it, it's irrelevant," he said, adding he wanted to build cars "here, not in Canada." Trump blamed the Biden administration for the decline in manufacturing and asserted that, currently, under him, "we have more plants being built in our country than in any time in history!"

Trump made these remarks during a visit to the Ford Production facility in Dearborn, Michigan, ahead of his address on the US economy in Detroit.