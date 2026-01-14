/Secret meeting? Did US Envoy Steve Witkoff meet exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi as protests in Iran escalates?

A senior US official said White House envoy Steve Witkoff secretly met over the weekend with exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi to discuss Iran’s escalating protests. The meeting marked the first high-level talk between the Trump administration and Iranian opposition figures since demonstrations erupted 15 days ago. Pahlavi is seeking to position himself as a potential transitional leader should Iran’s ruling system fall. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the White House national security team met on Tuesday (January 13) to review response options, though President Trump was not present. Trump, in his post on Truth Social, publicly urged Iranians to continue protesting, take over the government institutions, and said help was on its way.

EU summons Iran's ambassador in Brussels

The European Union has summoned Iran’s ambassador to Brussels in response to the Islamic Republic’s handling of nationwide protests, an EU official said on Tuesday (January 13), speaking on condition of anonymity. Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was moving “swiftly” to prepare additional sanctions against Iran, citing the “horrifying” number of people reportedly killed and injured during the government’s crackdown.

In Italy, people rally in support of ongoing protests in Iran