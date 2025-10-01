US Government shutdown 2025: Travel, visa services disrupted- What remains open and closed

The US government entered a partial shutdown on October 1, 2025, following failures to pass a funding bill before the deadline of midnight Tuesday. This shutdown is different from the shutdown of 2018-19 because, this time around, US President Donald Trump has threatened to lay off thousands of federal employees. This shutdown will cause widespread disruption across federal services; some will face immediate shutdown, while others will stop functioning due to the lack of funding within a few days.

What remains open and closed in the Government shutdown of 2025

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid

There will be no changes to Medicare and Medicaid benefits; payments will continue without interruption. However, 12 per cent of 12 per cent of social security staff are furloughed and marketing campaigns are paused; retirement and disability benefits will continue.

Foodaid

According to the US Department of Agriculture, food aid programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will continue until there is a shortage of funds.

MAIL and Airports

Mail services will continue uninterrupted, unless Congress funding runs out. Airport controllers will be working but without pay until the shutdown ends. Most of the Transportation Security Administration will continue working.

Law Enforcement and Federal Courts

Federal courts have alerted Congress that they will run out of funds by Friday, following which courts will function at reduced capacity. Law enforcement agencies like the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Coast Guard and other federal law enforcement agencies will continue unaffected.

Justice Department staff, like that of the immigration court system, will retain jobs. Border Patrol, immigration enforcement, and customs officers will also retain their posts and tariff collections will also continue.

Internal Revenue Service

The Internal Revenue Service will remain fully staffed for 5 days, following which there may be reduced operations. Essential tasks such as processing tax returns, issuing refunds, and providing taxpayer services will continue.

Military

All defence personnel will remain in their posts, but without payment until the shutdown ends. National Guard forces will also continue, Defence contractors will remain largely unaffected, and the Department might place new orders if it sees fit.

Immigration & Visa Services

Passport and Visa services will continue as long as fees cover operations. Consular services, including visa processing, will remain operational, but delays could be anticipated.

National Parks and Museums

National Parks and Museums will remain closed; some may remain open, but with limited services. Park rangers and staff may be furloughed; security and essential staff will remain.