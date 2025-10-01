/Breaking: US government shuts down for first time in nearly 7 years — what happens next?

The United States on Wednesday (Oct 1) went under its first government shutdown in nearly seven years, with the funding expiring at midnight (Sep 30-Oct 1) after a dramatic collapse of negotiations in Congress. Despite last-ditch talks, the Senate failed to advance a temporary funding bill, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers bracing for furloughs and key services at risk of disruption. President Donald Trump, who earlier predicted, “we’ll probably have a shutdown,” blamed Democrats for the impasse, accusing them of bowing to “far-left maniacs” and warning he would target progressive programs if the stoppage dragged on. Meanwhile, Democrats pointed fingers at Republicans, saying "they are plunging Americans into a shutdown".

Also read | US hours away from first government shutdown in 6 years as talks collapse; Republicans and Democrats trade blame

Shutdown proceedings begin

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US government began shutting down after midnight Wednesday as lawmakers and President Donald Trump failed to break a budget impasse during acrimonious talks that hinged on Democratic demands for health care funding.

This is the first shutdown since the longest in history -- lasting 35 days -- almost seven years ago.

What happens now?

The shutdown means that work has stopped at multiple federal departments and agencies, which will affect hundreds of thousands of government workers.

Federal workers furloughed

Hundreds of thousands of nonessential staff may be sent home without pay.

Delayed services

Agencies like national parks, visa processing, and some social programs could see disruptions.

Economic ripple

Stock markets could react, government contracts may stall, and benefits like food stamps may face delays.

Resolution timeline