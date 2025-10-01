How the US government shutdown will affect gold, dollar, bond yield

The United States government was officially shut down after a vote to extend the federal funding deadline failed. The US government shutdown has triggered fears in government employees of being left without pay in the absence of budget allocations. The move is expected to hurt global markets, gold prices, bond yields, and the US dollar.

How investors reacted to the US government shutdown

Gold

On Wednesday, gold prices witnessed the safe-haven effect as its international value climbed 0.1 per cent to $3,861.99 per ounce, as of 0359 GMT, reported Mint. The precious metal prices are witnessing an upsurge because the dollar has weakened. Investors are also anticipating US federal rate cuts in October and December.

Pressure on Dollar and Bond Yields

Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, told Mint that the shutdown will put the US dollar and the US treasury under pressure. This can fuel demand for equity, gold, and mutual funds, he added. He said that gold and equities might gain internationally.

Sandeep Pandey, co-founder of Basav Capital, said that investors may shift their money from the bond and currency markets to safe havens, such as equities and commodities. Gold and silver might be an option. Those willing to take risks will move towards cryptocurrencies.

According to the report, a prolonged shutdown may increase the prices of gold and silver further, as investors would want to park their money in safer options. In equities, short-term volatility is expected. However, some sectors may benefit if FIIs return to India

Bond yields are expected to remain under pressure internationally.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Kamala Harris said that US President Donald Trump and Republicans wanted higher healthcare costs, which caused the shutdown.