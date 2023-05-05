US: Former president Donald Trump seeks to transfer New York criminal case to federal court

Donald Trump's attorneys are asking a federal court to take over his criminal case in New York City. They claimed on Thursday that because the alleged conduct took place while the former US president was in office, he cannot be tried in the state court where his historic indictment was filed.

The allegations stem from payments that Trump's company made to Michael Cohen, his former attorney. In order to cover up allegations of illicit relationships. Prosecutors claim that Cohen orchestrated hush money payments during the 2016 campaign. The majority of those payments, which took place in 2017, occurred within Trump's administration.

Trump's attorneys claimed in court documents that the criminal case "involves important federal questions," including potential infractions of federal election law. In defence of allegations resulting from "conduct performed while in office," the attorneys contended that federal officers, including former presidents, had the right to a federal court trial.

Attorney Susan Necheles urged the federal court to exercise its "protective jurisdiction" and transfer the matter from the state courts where Manhattan is located, echoing Trump's accusations that his indictment is "politically motivated."

Despite the fact that Trump is the first former president to ever be charged with a crime, such requests are rarely granted in criminal cases, making his request exceptional.

"This effort is extremely unlikely to succeed. It's not even clear that this would be a particularly effective delay tactic," said Rebecca Roiphe, a professor at New York Law School, who spoke to the Associated press.

Trump may benefit from moving the case if it results in a bigger, more politically diverse jury pool, but the case's foundations would essentially remain the same.

According to law professor Derek Muller of the University of Iowa, the Manhattan district attorney's office would still bring charges against him, and state law would still be in effect, but under the supervision of a federal judge.

The request was not taken up by the prosecution during the hearing on Thursday. In a statement, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said it was looking into the request to transfer the case and would submit an "appropriate response" to the court.

Prior to this investigation, federal prosecutors in Manhattan only brought charges against Cohen, who admitted to breaking the law regarding federal campaign funding in relation to the hush money payments. Cohen is a crucial witness in the case.

