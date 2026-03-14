/US forces totally obliterate military targets in Iran’s crown jewel 'Kharg Island': Trump claims in new Truth Social post

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (March 13) that the US military had carried out a heavy bombing campaign against targets on Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub, while warning that the island’s oil infrastructure could be targeted if tensions escalate. Posting on social media, Trump said the strikes had destroyed military sites on the island.

"The United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said on social media.

He added that the oil facilities had not been attacked but could be in the future if shipping routes are threatened. “I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider.” The US and Israel have largely avoided directly targeting the island so far, although officials in the Trump administration have reportedly discussed the possibility of seizing Kharg Island as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

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What and where is Kharg Island?

Located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) off Iran’s mainland coast, the island is responsible for handling around 90 percent of the country’s crude oil exports, according to a recent note from JP Morgan. Analysts say any military move involving the island could have immediate global consequences. "A direct strike would immediately halt the bulk of Iran's crude exports, likely triggering severe retaliation in the Strait of Hormuz or against regional energy infrastructure," JP Morgan said.

Iranian attacks have already significantly disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Energy facilities in several Gulf countries have also been affected.

Trump also said on Friday that the US Navy would soon begin escorting oil tankers through the strait in an effort to restore shipping flows and address rising gasoline prices in the United States. Kharg Island became a major oil export terminal during Iran’s oil boom in the 1960s and 1970s, as much of the country’s coastline is too shallow to accommodate large supertankers.