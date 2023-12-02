US forces Saudi-backed fund to exit Sam Altman’s AI startup amid tech-transfer concerns

The US reportedly forced a Saudi-backed fund to disinvest from a major Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip startup backed by OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman.

Rain Neuromorphics, a startup designing chips, had raised $25 million last year from a Saudi Aramco-backed venture capital firm Prosperity7.

The startup aims to design chips that mirror how the brain works, and serve companies that employ AI-powered tools.

The move to compel Prosperity7 to exit the US AI firm came after an intervention by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Move taken on national security grounds

According to Bloomberg, the Saudi fund was informed last year about the Committee’s decision, a move which came in the backdrop of concerns regarding national security.

"CFIUS is committed to taking all necessary actions within its authority to safeguard U.S. national security. Consistent with law and practice, CFIUS does not publicly comment on transactions that it may or may not be reviewing," the US watchdog said in a statement.

CFIUS is an inter-agency committee which reviews foreign investments in US businesses and real estate that implicate national security concerns, Reuters noted.

USA aims to regulate global AI

The move to cut off Rain AI’s links to Saudi Arabia highlights the USA’s intentions to regulate and shape the global spread and development of advanced technologies, to maintain an edge over rivals like China.

In view of this, the US expanded restrictions on the export of advanced AI chips, products of companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, to include certain West Asian countries.

China accessing USA’s tech through West Asia

In October this year, concerns were raised that China was accessing advanced US AI tech through nations like Saudi Arabia.

China’s collaboration with the Saudis has deepened over the past years in the field of AI. Western officials have expressed long-standing anxieties regarding the increasing technology transfer between their traditional allies in the Gulf and China.

The West’s message for the West Asian nations is simple: If you want unhindered access to the US chip technology, you will have to limit AI cooperation with the communist country.