/US forces conduct airstrikes, hit more than 30 Islamic State targets in Syria

The US military on Saturday reported carrying out a series of strikes against Islamic State group targets in Syria in retaliation for the December ambush that killed two US soldiers and one American civilian interpreter. The US Central Command said in a statement that American aircraft had conducted 10 strikes against more than 30 IS targets between Feb. 3 and Feb. 12, hitting weapons storage facilities and other infrastructure.

At least 50 members of IS have been killed or captured, while more than 100 IS targets have been struck since the United States began its strikes after the Dec. 13 ambush, according to Central Command. That ambush had killed Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, and Ayad Mansoor Sakat, the civilian interpreter.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that government forces have taken control of a base in the east of the country that was run for years by US troops as part of the fight against Islamic State.

The Al-Tanf base played a major role after IS declared a caliphate in large parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014.

The US military on Friday completed the transfer of thousands of IS detainees from Syria to Iraq, where they are likely to face trial. The prisoners were sent to Iraq at the request of Baghdad, in a move welcomed by the US-led coalition that had fought against IS for years.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces conducted 10 strikes against more than 30 ISIS targets in Syria to sustain relentless military pressure on remnants from the terrorist network.

The forces struck ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage targets with precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft.

Earlier, US forces conducted five strikes against an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched in response to a Dec. 13 attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra.