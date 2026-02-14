/About 200,000 gather as Iran’s exiled prince Reza Pahlavi urges US action at Munich rally

The exiled son of Iran's last shah said he was ready to lead the country to a "secular democratic future" at a rally in Munich on Saturday, after US President Donald Trump said a change of power would be the "best thing".

It came as Washington continued to engage diplomatically with Tehran's government, with Switzerland on Saturday confirming that mediator Oman would host a fresh round of talks in Geneva next week.

US-based Reza Pahlavi, who has not returned to Iran since before the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the monarchy, told the crowd of around 200,000 people of his supporters that he could lead a transition.

"I am here to guarantee a transition to a secular democratic future," he said.

"I am committed to being the leader of transition for you so we can one day have the final opportunity to decide the fate of our country through a democratic, transparent process to the ballot box."

"Javid Shah" (long live the shah)," the crowd chanted as they waved green-white-and-red flags with a lion and a sun -- the emblem of the toppled monarchy.

"The Iranian regime is a dead regime," a 62-year-old protester originally from Iran who gave his name only as Said told AFP. "It must be game over."

Pahlavi has urged Iranians at home and abroad to continue demonstrations against the authorities, calling on them to chant slogans from their homes and rooftops at 8:00 pm (1630 GMT) Saturday and Sunday, to coincide with protests in Germany and elsewhere.

Trump had said on Friday that a change of government in Iran would be the "best thing that could happen", as he sent a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East to ratchet up military pressure on Tehran.

He had earlier threatened military intervention to support a wave of street protests in Iran that peaked in January and were met by a violent crackdown that rights groups say killed thousands.

"To President Trump... The Iranian people heard you say help is on the way, and they have faith in you. Help them," Pahlavi had earlier told reporters gathered at the Munich Security Conference.

"It is time to end the Islamic Republic," he said.

Iranian opposition divided

When Iran began its crackdown on protests, Trump initially said the United States was "locked and loaded" to help demonstrators.

But he has recently focused his military threats on Tehran's nuclear programme, which US forces struck last July during Israel's unprecedented 12-day war with Iran.

Representatives of Iran and the United States, who have had no diplomatic relations since shortly after the 1979 revolution, held talks on the nuclear programme last week in Oman.

On Sunday, a Swiss foreign ministry spokesman told AFP that Oman would host a new round of talks in Geneva next week, without providing further details.

Videos verified by AFP showed people in Iran this week chanting anti-government slogans despite the ongoing crackdown, as the clerical leadership celebrated the anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 7,008 people, mostly protesters, were killed in the crackdown, though they and other rights groups warn the toll is likely far higher.

More than 53,000 people have been arrested, it added.

Pahlavi had encouraged Iranians to join the wave of protests, which Iranian authorities have said were hijacked by "terrorists" fuelled by their sworn enemies, the United States and Israel.

Many protest chants had called for the monarchy's return, and Pahlavi, 65, has said he is ready to lead a democratic transition.

The Iranian opposition remains divided, and Pahlavi has faced criticism for his support for Israel, making a highly publicised visit in 2023 that fractured an attempt to unify opposition camps. He has also never distanced himself from his father's autocratic rule.

Trump declined on Friday to say who he would want to take over in Iran from supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but he added that "there are people".

