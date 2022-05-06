US expresses confidence in addressing Sweden, Finland's security concerns over NATO application

The White House has said that the United States is confident in addressing Sweden, and Finland's security concerns after they apply for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Both countries fear they could be vulnerable to attacks by Russia following its invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

According to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, "We are confident that we could find ways to address any concerns either country may have about the period of time between a NATO membership application and the formal accession to the alliance."

Russia has threatened both Sweden and Finland that will face adverse consequences if they choose to become a part of NATO.

But it decides to attack them nonetheless, the two militarily non-aligned countries do not have enough capability to defeat it and are thus leaning towards NATO as its article 5 clearly states that an attack on one member is an attack on all members.

Even if the Nordic neighbours both decide to join NATO, the approval process can take up to a year as all 30 members need to ratify any membership bid.

Also read | To rebuild Ukraine, win war against Russia, Zelensky launches a crowdfunding platform

In an effort to assure both the countries, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Swedish public television SVT, "We must remember that from the moment Sweden potentially applies, and NATO says that it wants Sweden to join, there is a very strong NATO obligation to guarantee Sweden's security."

"We have several ways of doing that, among other things with a heightened presence of NATO and NATO forces around Sweden and the Baltic Sea," he added.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde both have met officials from the US to obtain "security assurances."

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here:

Decode the geostrategy, diplomacy, and ideologies of the world’s unending wars. Catch our special series ‘World at War’ every Saturday at 8:30 PM IST and Sunday at 10:30 PM IST only on WION.

