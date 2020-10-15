US election's key issues and Donald Trump, Joe Biden's stand on them

We are just days away from the presidential election of the world's most powerful country and the largest economy. On November 3, American voters will decide the fate of incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

So, as Americans gear up to vote, let's take a closer look at the key issues that can dictate the voting and decoding the take of both the contenders on the issues.

Economy

Before the pandemic hit the US, Trump was propagating low employment rates and a soaring stock market. The stock market took a great hit due to coronavirus outbreak but bounced back. However, not the same can be said about jobs.

As many as 10 million people have lost their jobs in the US during the pandemic.

Biden to ail US economy backs the idea of federal support to avoid extended recession and wealth inequality that is spread widely in the country.

His plans include a USD 2 trillion aid, four-year push to do away with carbon pollution and a new government's health insurance scheme to cover all the working-age people across the country.

On immigration, Biden wants to expand citizenship to several million people living in the country.

Health care

Trump has faced a lot of flak for his handling of Covid-19 crisis and many people fear the future of the Affordable Care Act, which Trump administration is demanding to be overturned.

He is again repeating his promises of the 2016 election, where he called for quality health services at affordable prices, lower costs for prescription drugs, among others.

Biden, on the other hand, wants to extend Barack Obama's law to a greater number of people and include in it a Medicare-like option that would compete with private insurance companies and be available to all working-age countrymen.

Abortion

Years before he ran for the presidency, Trump supported abortion rights, but things changed completely in recent times.

Trump has received a lot of praise from anti-abortion groups for his government's efforts to curb access to the procedure.

In his speech at the Republican Convention this year, Trump said all the children, whether born or not have a God-given right to live.

Biden has earlier spoken publicly on his personal dilemma over abortion as a personal issue.

However, he has changed his position due to pressure by women activists and Democrats and added that Republican legislatures across the country had restricted the access to abortion.

Foreign Policy

Trump's first term was entirely based on a policy of 'America First'. To give him something to boast about, Trump was able to successfully negotiate with Bahrain and UAE to sign a peace deal with Israel.

Among the major achievements that the US president talks about a lot are peace deal with Taliban, building over 200 miles of the wall along the US-Mexico border, and making NATO members pay more on defence spending.

Early in his presidency, Trump also withdrew from Paris climate deal. However, as per the deal, no nation is allowed to leave the accord till four years of signing and those fours would be completed post the 2020 US election. This means Trump's victory or defeat will decide the fate of the deal.

He also considers his engagement with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as a major achievement, despite no substantiate developments on that front.